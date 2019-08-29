Notimex. La modelo transgénero Teddy Quinlivan, quien ha trabajado para Carolina Herrera, Jeremy Scott y Versace, es imagen de la nueva campaña “Chanel Beauty”.
“Soy la primera persona abiertamente transgénero en trabajar para la casa Chanel, y estoy profundamente honrada y orgullosa en representar a mi comunidad”, escribió la también activista en su cuenta de instagram. Además explicó lo que para ella representa esta nueva etapa en su carrera de la mano de la casa de moda parisina.
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job… This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
Teddy Quinlivan, protagonista de la campaña MILK Makeup de Kush, así como de Colorken Lacquers, de Redken, es la primera modelo transgénero en trabajar para la firma francesa.
Quinlivan recordó que en su infancia fue acosada constantemente en la escuela, además de padecer maltrato por parte de su padre. Ahora, su contrato con Chanel es una victoria personal para ella.
Antes de hacer pública su identidad transgénero, Teddy Quinlivan hizo dos pasarelas con Chanel, algo que en su momento pensó no volvería a pasar. “Supe que dejaría de trabajar con algunas marcas; pensé que no trabajaría con la icónica casa Chanel nunca más”, expresó la modelo que ahora protagoniza la nueva campaña de Chanel Beauty.
