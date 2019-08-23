Foro FIDIC CDMX 2019 | Infraestructura, el soporte del futuro

El desarrollo de infraestructura comprende la planeación, preparación, construcción y mejoramiento de servicios públicos para detonar el crecimiento económico y mejorar la calidad de vida. Abarca cualquier tipo de infraestructura física, incluyendo la construcción de medios de transporte, energía, agua, salud, educación e internet, entre otros.

En países desarrollados, por ejemplo, los beneficios sociales de un mejor sistema de transporte (carretera, tren, puente), se miden por los ahorros en el tiempo de viaje (productividad) porque asume que esos ahorros en tiempo se pueden dedicar a otra actividad económica. En países subdesarrollados debe ser distinto.

Los beneficios sociales de un nuevo sistema de transporte deben medirse en la posibilidad de usarlos, porque debe asumirse que gran parte de los usuarios no tendrá suficiente dinero para pagarlos. Para tratar estos temas y por su relevancia en el desarrollo de infraestructura, la Federación Internacional de Ingenieros Consultores (FIDIC) ha elegido a la Ciudad de México para llevar a cabo la Conferencia Internacional de Infraestructura en 2019, en conjunto con Forbes LATAM, un foro de carácter global con énfasis en el uso de tecnología e innovación.

FIDIC es un organismo mundial que representa a las organizaciones de ingenieros consultores de cada país, y actualmente forman parte asociaciones de más de cien países en todo el mundo, que comprenden un millón de profesionales de la ingeniería y 40,000 empresas del sector.

La tecnología aplicada al desarrollo de infraestructura es fundamental para hacer de ella un medio al alcance de los que viven en pobreza. La construcción de infraestructura, ya sea una carretera o un parque eólico, es una interacción compleja entre ciudadanos, empresas, prestamistas y el gobierno. Lo que es particularmente desafiante hoy en día es el ritmo de avance en la tecnología.

LAS MEJORES CIUDADES PONEN A SUS CIUDADANOS EN EL CENTRO DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS, ENRIQUECIENDO LA CALIDAD DE VIDA.

Tanto el Banco Mundial como el Foro Económico Mundial (WEF) auguran que más del 70% de las poblaciones del mundo residirán en grandes ciudades, creando un desarrollo progresivo de la urbanización masiva con más de 15 millones de personas concentradas en megaciudades en todo el mundo.

Ciudad de México es una de ellas. Para atender las necesidades de infraestructura económica (transporte, agua, energía) y social (escuelas, hospitales, espacios abiertos, etc.) se requiere un proceso integrado de planificación, desarrollo, ejecución y administración para brindar un valor agregado y sostenible a la sociedad.

De manera similar, cada vez más ciudades se vuelven “inteligentes” como respuesta a algunos de los mayores desafíos del mundo. Esta tendencia imparable está impulsando un crecimiento de dos dígitos en un mercado global de un billón de dólares que ofrece enormes oportunidades para empresas de consultoría e ingeniería y muchas más.

Estos serán algunos de los temas que se tratarán en la Ciudad de México en la Conferencia Internacional de Infraestructura. Qué mejor lugar para llevar a cabo un evento de esta magnitud en nuestra ciudad, que lo tiene todo y también lo ha sufrido todo. Tiene más de 22 millones de habitantes y ha padecido eventos que la han dañado severamente en el pasado, tales como la corrupción, los sismos, su ubicación y orografía, entre otros.

Demos la bienvenida a los más de 800 ingenieros de todo el mundo especialistas en el desarrollo de infraestructura, que vendrán a la Ciudad de México del 8 al 10 de septiembre de septiembre y esperamos que dejen en nuestra ciudad algo del conocimiento y experiencias que se están viviendo en todo el mundo.

TOP ENGINEERING SUMMIT MEXICO 2019

MEXICO CITY TO HOST 800 EXPERTS FROM THE GLOBAL ENGINEERING INDUSTRY AT THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF CONSULTING ENGINEERS (FIDIC) ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONFERENCE, 2019.

With infrastructure development essential to the improvement of public services, economic growth and quality of life, the planning and preparation of its construction is crucial. Infrastructure development includes all types of physical infrastructure, such as transportation, water, energy, health, education and internet, among others.

The International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) has chosen Mexico City to host the International Infrastructure Conference, from 8-10 September 2019. Under the theme “Technological Innovation impacting the industry”, the conference will look at how technology is revolutionising the way companies and the consultancy and engineering industry conducts their business.

In addition, it will discuss and share insights into how innovations and new hi-tech thinking is changing all aspects of the way that firms do business. The conference will also discuss the way that consultancy and engineering firms do business through applying technology to infrastructure development to make it accessible to those living in poverty.

Building infrastructure, whether, it is a road, or a wind farm is a complex interplay between citizens, businesses, lenders and the government with the pace of advancement in technology as a particular challenge.

In developed countries, the social benefits of an improved transport system such as roads, trains and bridges, can be measured by the travel time savings (productivity) because it is assumed that time savings can be dedicated to another economic activity.

In least developed countries this is different. The social benefits of a new or improved transport system are likely be measured by the mere possibility of using them, as it is assumed that many users will not be able to pay for them.

Mexico City was chosen as the venue to discuss these kinds of issues and their relevance for infrastructure development. The World Bank and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have predicted over 70% of the world populations will reside in big cities, creating progressive mass urbanisation development, with many Mega Cities of over 15 million people across the globe. Mexico City is one of them.

Addressing the economic infrastructure needs, including transportation, water, energy, and social (schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, open spaces, etc.), requires integrated planning, development, execution and management processes to deliver added and sustainable value to the society. Similarly, more and more cities are going ‘Smart’ as a response to some of the world’s biggest challenges.

This unstoppable trend is driving double-digit growth in a trillion-dollar global market that offers huge opportunities for consultancy and engineering firms and many more. This alongside other topics will be explored as part of the agenda at FIDIC’s International Infrastructure Conference.

What better place to carry out an event of this magnitude than in the city which has everything and has immense challenges, including more than 22 million inhabitants, geographic location, earthquakes, and corruption among others. FIDIC is a worldwide organisation, representing national associations of consulting engineers in more than one hundred countries and over one million engineering professionals including 40,000 firms specialised in infrastructure.

Its conference is huge opportunity bringing together leading experts in this industry. Let us welcome the 800 plus engineers from all over the world, specialists in infrastructure development, who will come to Mexico City to share their knowledge and experience. We hope that they leave our city with some of that knowledge and experience that is being lived around the world.

FIDIC INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONFERENCE POWERED BY FORBES LATAM

