Descubren 27 sarcófagos con más de 2,000 años de antigüedad en Egipto

(Egypt), 21/09/2020.- An undated handout photo made available on 21 September 2020 by the the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showing Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, looking at one of the coffins discovered at an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. Fourteen more coffins were uncovered at a burial shaft in the necropolis of Saqqara, days after 13 well-preserved sealed coffins, made of wood, and believed to be dating back some 2,500 years, were unearthed. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES