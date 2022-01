OMS mantiene emergencia internacional de Covid-19 pese a menor letalidad

Shanghai (China), 14/01/2022.- A man in protective suit walks on the street in Shanghai, China, 14 January 2022. Shanghai local authorities reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on 13 January. Four people worked at the milk tea shop, one female employee and her sister, who lived together, have been diagnosed with asymptomatic patients. All five people were related to an imported asymptomatic case reported in the city on 11 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI