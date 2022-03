Ser niña no es fácil

Geyvi, 13, at her home in Ekpedz, Yucatan, Mexico. In Yucatan state, children from Mayan communities are taught in their native language until the age of 12 when they are expected to adopt the national curriculum in Spanish. This sudden change has shown to have a negative impact on their academic performance and in some cases is the cause of children dropping out of school and not completing their education. Geyvi is a health and nutrition ambassador as part of Save the Children’s “Health and Wellbeing Club” promoting good practice amongst her peers. She also takes part in Save the Children’s activities using theatre and performance to conserve and take pride in the Mayan culture and traditions within their community.