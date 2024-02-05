Taylor Swift consagra su legado en unos Grammy donde Karol G y Peso Pluma se estrenaron

La estadounidense Taylor Swift hizo historia este domingo en la 66 edición de los Grammy, al convertirse en la primera artista en alcanzar el récord de cuatro galardones acumulados en la categoría de álbum del año, gracias a su trabajo titulado ‘Midnights’.
En clave hispana, la colombiana Karol G (‘Mañana Será Bonito’) y el mexicano Peso Pluma (‘Génesis’) consiguieron embolsarse el primer grammy anglosajón de sus carreras, concretamente en los apartados de mejor álbum de música urbana y en el de mejor álbum de música mexicana, respectivamente.
Aunque el gran aliciente de la cita fue el récord de Swift, que hasta la fecha empataba con Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon y Stevie Wonder con tres gramófonos a álbum del año.
“Me encantaría decir que este es el mejor momento de mi vida, pero me siento así de feliz cuando acabo una canción (…) o cuando ensayo con mis bailarines o mi banda”, afirmó la mediática cantante, que también venció en mejor álbum de pop vocal y aprovechó la cita para anunciar que su nuevo disco saldrá en abril.
El premio en la categoría reina le fue entregado por la canadiense Céline Dion, que padece una enfermedad neurológica e instó a los asistentes a no “dar por sentado el tremendo amor y alegría que la música transmite”.
Billie Eilish lleva el fenómeno ‘Barbie’ a los Grammy
El fenómeno ‘Barbie’ también llegó a los Grammy de la mano de Billie Eilish con ‘What Was I Made For?’, que conforma la banda sonora de este filme, galardonada como la canción del año, además de mejor canción escrita para medios visuales.
“Gracias a mi hermano, que es mi mejor amigo en el mundo y me hace la persona que soy hoy. Gracias también a Greta Gerwig por hacer la mejor película del año”, exclamó Eilish.
Por su parte, la popular Miley Cyrus se coronó en la categoría de grabación del año con su tema viral ‘Flowers’, que interpretó en directo durante la gala y que también le deparó el premio en el apartado de mejor actuación pop en solitario.
“No piensen que esto (el premio) es importante porque realmente es muy importante”, bromeó la artista, que ha ganado sus primeros grammys este año.
Otra figura consolidada que desempolvó su vitrina de gramófonos fue la estadounidense Victoria Monét, condecorada con el prestigioso premio de mejor nuevo artista tras un curso glorioso con ‘Jaguar II’ que, además, le valió el grammy a mejor álbum de R&B y mejor ingeniería de sonido en un álbum no clásico.
La 66 edición de los Grammy, presentada por el cómico Trevor Noah por cuarto año consecutivo, también dejó el triunfo de Karol G en el apartado de mejor álbum de música urbana -específicamente dedicada a figuras latinas-, superando a los puertorriqueños Rauw Alejandro (‘Saturno’) y Tainy (‘Data’).
“Espero que sea el primero de muchos”, dijo la artista tras recibir el premio de manos de su compatriota Maluma y de Christina Aguilera.
Mientras que el exponente de los corridos tumbados Peso Pluma triunfó en mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluido texano) contra Ana Bárbara (‘Bordado A Mano’) o Lupita Infante (‘Amor Como en Las Películas de Antes’), entre otras.
Éxito para Rubén Blades, Natalia Lafourcade y Juanes
Asimismo, Rubén Blades vio cómo se alargaba su trayectoria -ya acumula doce gramófonos- gracias a su trabajo ‘Siembra: 45º Aniversario’, que fue premiado en la categoría de mejor álbum tropical.
El reconocimiento a mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo cayó repartido: empate entre la mexicana Natalia Lafourcade (‘De Todas Las Flores’) y el colombiano Juanes (‘Vida Cotidiana’).
Y la cantautora y guitarrista guatemalteca Gaby Moreno conquistó el galardón de mejor álbum de pop latino con ‘X Mí (Vol. 1)’, imponiéndose a contendientes como el español Pablo Alborán (‘La Cuarta Hoja’).
El que no pudo culminar la gesta fue Edgar Barrera, el único hispano de esta edición nominado en una de las categorías generales, exactamente en la de compositor no clásico del año.
El también productor -detrás de éxitos como ‘Un x100to’, de Grupo Frontera con Bad Bunny- fue superado por el estadounidense Theron Tomas, que ha trabajado con artistas como Lil Durk o Future.
Lista completa de los ganadores en los Grammy 2024
Grabación de Año
- “Worship,” Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus (GANADORA)
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Álbum del año
- “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
- “SOS,” SZA
Canción de Año
- “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (De “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) (GANADORA)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét (GANADORA)
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año, no clásico
- Jack Antonoff (GANADOR)
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas (GANADOR)
- Justin Tranter
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus (GANADORA)
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers (GANADORAS)
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
- “Loading,” James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
- “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan (GANADORES)
Mejor grabación de dance pop
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue (GANADORA)
- “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again.. (GANADOR)
- “Kx5,” Kx5
- “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
Mejor interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius (GANADORAS)
- “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Mejor interpretación de metal
- “Bad Man,” Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica (GANADOR)
- “Hive Mind,” Slipknot
- “Jaded,” Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- “Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt, compositores (the Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen, compositores (Queens of the Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus, compositores (boygenius) (GANADORAS)
- “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear, compositores (Foo Fighters)
Mejor álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore (GANADOR)
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius (GANADORAS)
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones (GANADORA)
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
- “Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- “Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol (GANADORES)
- “Love Language,” SZA
Mejor canción de R&B
- “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman, compositores (Halle)
- “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley, compositores (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley)
- “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette, compositores (Coco Jones)
- “On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams, compositores (Victoria Monét)
- “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas, compositores (SZA) (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy
- “Nova,” Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “SOS,” SZA (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum R&B
- “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion,” Emily King
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét (GANADORA)
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter,” Black Thought
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane (GANADOR)
- “Players,” Coi Leray
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole (GANADOR)
- “Low,” SZA
Mejor canción de rap
- “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace, compositores (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado, compositores (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, compositores (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson, compositores (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane) (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael,” Killer Mike (GANADOR)
- “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III,” Nas
- “Utopia,” Travis Scott
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album,” Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy (GANADOR)
- “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- “Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone featuring the Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- “But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Tight,” Samara Joy (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- “For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
- “Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
- “The Source,” Kenny Barron
- “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone
- “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs (GANADOR)
- “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny
Mejor álbum de conjunto grande de jazz
- “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- “Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- “Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra dirigido por Scotty Barnhart (GANADOR)
- “Olympians,” Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest
- “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- “Quietude,” Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins con Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa,” Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo (GANADORES)
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de pop tradicional vocal
- “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway
- “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones
- “Bewitched,” Laufey (GANADOR)
- “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix
- “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
- “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Varios artistas)
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- “As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (GANADORES)
- “On Becoming,” House of Waters
- “Jazz Hands,” Bob James
- “The Layers,” Julian Lage
- “All One,” Ben Wendel
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- “Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone y Jeanine Tesori, productores; Jeanine Tesori, compositor; David Lindsay-Abaire, letrista (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen y Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, productores; Jason Robert Brown, compositor y letrista (2023 Broadway Cast)
- “Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally y Billy Jay Stein, productores; Brandy Clark y Shane McAnally, compositores/letristas (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks y NaTasha Yvette Williams, vocalistas principales; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen y Marc Shaiman, productores; Scott Wittman, letrista; Marc Shaiman, compositor y letrista (Original Broadway Cast) (GANADOR)
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford y Josh Groban, vocalistas principales; Thomas Kail y Alex Lacamoire, productores (Stephen Sondheim, compositor y letrista) (2023 Broadway Cast)
Mejor interpretación country solista
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton (GANADOR)
Mejor interpretación de dúo country
- “High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
- “Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves (GANADORES)
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill y Paul Franklin
- “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Mejor canción country
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark y Jessie Jo Dillon, compositores (Brandy Clark)
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan y Kacey Musgraves, compositores (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers y Geno Seale, compositores (Tyler Childers)
- “Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin y Ryan Vojtesak, compositores (Morgan Wallen)
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton y Dan Wilson, compositores (Chris Stapleton) (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum country
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson (GANADORA)
Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
- “Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
- “You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell (GANADOR)
Mejor interpretación estadounidense
- “Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile (GANADOR)
- “King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses
- “Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. y Tanya Trotter, compositores (The War and Treaty)
- “California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol y Jon Weisberger, compositores (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)
- “Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, compositor (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) (GANADOR)
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark y Michael Pollack, compositores (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)
- “The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero y Allison Russell, compositores (Allison Russell)
Mejor álbum estadounidense
- “Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark
- “The Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell
- “You’re the One,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (GANADOR)
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford,” Sam Bush
- “Lovin’ of the Game,” Michael Cleveland
- “Mighty Poplar,” Mighty Poplar
- “Bluegrass,” Willie Nelson
- “Me/And/Dad,” Billy Strings
- “City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- “Ridin’,” Eric Bibb
- “The Soul Side of Sipp,” Mr. Sipp
- “Life Don’t Miss Nobody,” Tracy Nelson
- “Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge,” John Primer
- “All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- “Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
- “Healing Time,” Ruthie Foster
- “Live in London,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe (GANADOR)
- “LaVette!,” Bettye LaVette
Mejor álbum de folclore
- “Traveling Wildfire,” Dom Flemons
- “I Only See the Moon,” the Milk Carton Kids
- “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell (GANADORA)
- “Celebrants,” Nickel Creek
- “Jubilee,” Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon
- “Folkocracy,” Rufus Wainwright
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- “New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (GANADORES – EMPATE)
- “Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Dwayne Dopsie y the Zydeco Hellraisers
- “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (GANADORES – EMPATE)
- “Made in New Orleans,” New Breed Brass Band
- “Too Much to Hold,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- “Live at the Maple Leaf,” the Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel
- “God Is Good,” Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard y Hezekiah Walker, compositores
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans y Marvin L. Winans, compositores
- “Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez y Kerry Douglas, compositores
- “God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor (GANADOR)
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley and Blessing Offor, compositores
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live),” Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle y Jason Ingram, compositores
- “Love Me Like I Am,” For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks
- “Your Power,” Lecrae y Tasha Cobbs Leonard (GANADORES)
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore y Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis y Naomi Raine, compositores
Mejor álbum gospel
- “I Love You,” Erica Campbell
- “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music
- “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds
- “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- “My Tribe,” Blessing Offor
- “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle
- “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae (GANADOR)
- “I Believe,” Phil Wickham
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
- “Tribute to the King,” the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- “Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama (GANADOR)
- “Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times,” Becky Isaacs Bowman
- “Meet Me at the Cross,” Brian Free & Assurance
- “Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light,” Gaither Vocal Band
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G (GANADORA)
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez,” Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes (GANADOR – EMPATE)
- “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade (GANADORA – EMPATE)
- “EADDA9223,” Fito Páez
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tex-mex)
- “Bordado a Mano,” Ana Bárbara
- “La Sánchez,” Lila Downs
- “Motherflower,” Flor de Toloache
- “Amor Como en Las Películas De Antes,” Lupita Infante
- “Génesis,” Peso Pluma (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- “Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta (GANADOR)
- “Voy a Ti,” Luis Figueroa
- “Niche Sinfónico,” Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida,” Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- “Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así,” Carlos Vives
Mejor interpretación de música global
- “Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- “Alone,” Burna Boy
- “Feel,” Davido
- “Milagro y Disastre,” Silvana Estrada
- “Abundance in Millets,” Falu y Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)
- “Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (GANADOR)
- “Todo Colores,” Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk y Tank and the Bangas
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys,” Burna Boy
- “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush,” Ayra Starr
- “Water,” Tyla (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum de música global
- “Epifanías,” Susana Baca
- “History,” Bokanté
- “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy
- “Timeless,” Davido
- “This Moment,” Shakti (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum de reggae
- “Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton
- “Simma,” Beenie Man
- “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Collie Buddz
- “No Destroyer,” Burning Spear
- “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus (GANADORES)
Mejor álbum New Age, Ambient o Chant
- “Aquamarine,” Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- “Moments of Beauty,” Omar Akram
- “Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks),” Ólafur Arnalds
- “Ocean Dreaming Ocean,” David Darling y Hans Christian
- “So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality y the Scorchio Quartet (GANADORES)
Mejor álbum de música infantil
- “Ahhhhh!,” Andrew & Polly
- “Ancestars,” Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
- “Hip Hope for Kids!,” DJ Willy Wow!
- “Taste the Sky,” Uncle Jumbo
- “We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum de comedia
- “I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah
- “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes
- “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock
- “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman
- “What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)
Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos
- “Big Tree,” Meryl Streep
- “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner
- “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin
- “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Senator Bernie Sanders
- “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (GANADORA)
Mejor compilado de banda sonora para medios visuales
- “Aurora,” (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- “Barbie: The Album” (Varios Artistas) (GANADOR)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” (Varios Artistas)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″ (Varios Artistas)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, compositores
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, compositor
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, compositor
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor (GANADOR)
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” Sarah Schachner, compositor
- “God of War Ragnarök,” Bear McCreary, compositor
- “Hogwarts Legacy,” Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” compositores
- “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores (GANADOR)
- “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical,” Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
Mejor canción para medios visuales
- “Barbie World” de “Barbie: The Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” de “Barbie: The Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie: The Album,” Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Música de e inspirada por Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty y Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) (GANADORA)
Mejor video musical
- “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, director de video; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin y Laura Thomas, productores de video (GANADOR)
- “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, director de video; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton y Whitney Wolanin, productores de video
- “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), Billie Eilish, director de video; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson y David Moore, productores de video
- “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar, directores de video; Jason Baum y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
- “Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, director de video; Kelly McGee, productor de video
Mejor video musical de formato largo
- “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, director de video; Brett Morgen, productor de video
- “How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, director de video; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis y Alice Rhodes, productores de video (GANADOR)
- “Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free y Mark Ritchie, directores de video; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
- “I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, director de video; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman y Liz Yale Marsh, productores de video
- “Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, director de video; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins y Stef Smith, productores de video
Mejor diseño de empaque
- “The Art of Forgetting,” Caroline Rose, director de arte (Caroline Rose)
- “Cadenza 21′,” Hsing-Hui Cheng, director de arte (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
- “Electrophonic Chronic,” Perry Shall, director de arte (The Arcs)
- “Gravity Falls,” Iam8bit, director de arte (Brad Breeck)
- “Migration,” Yu Wei, director de arte (Leaf Yeh)
- “Stumpwork,” Luke Brooks y James Theseus Buck, directores de arte (Dry Cleaning) (GANADORES)
Mejor empaque de edición especial
- “The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel,” Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy y Mark Ohe, directores de arte (Neutral Milk Hotel)
- “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project,” Jeri Heiden y John Heiden, directores de arte (Varios Artistas) (GANADORES)
- “Gieo,” Duy Dao, director de arte (Ngot)
- “Inside: Deluxe Box Set,” Bo Burnham y Daniel Calderwood, directores de arte (Bo Burnham)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Masaki Koike, director de arte (Lou Reed)
Mejores notas de álbum
- “Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live),” Ashley Kahn, notas de álbum (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
- “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn,” Scott B. Bomar, notas de álbum (Howdy Glenn)
- “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions,” Vik Sohonie, notas de álbum (Iftin Band)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon y Deanie Parker, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas) (GANADORES)
Mejor álbum histórico
- “Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17,” Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen, productores; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw y Mark Wilder, ingenieros de masterización (Bob Dylan)
- “The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922,” Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey y Richard Martin, productores de recopilaciones; Richard Martin, ingenieros de masterización; Richard Martin, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, productores de recopilaciones; Randy LeRoy y Charlie Pilzer, ingenieros de masterización; Mike Petillo y Charlie Pilzer, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan y Hal Willner, productores de recopilaciones; John Baldwin, ingenieros de masterización; John Baldwin, ingeniero de restauración (Lou Reed)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith y Mason Williams, productores de recopilaciones; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Michael Graves, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas) (GANADOR)
Mejor arreglo para álbum no clásico
- “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You,” Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek y Geoff Swan, ingenieros; Mike Bozzi y Chris Gehringer, ingenieros de masterización (Caroline Polachek)
- “History,” Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, ingeniero de masterización (Bokanté)
- “Jaguar II,” John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue y Todd Robinson, ingenieros; Colin Leonard, ingeniero de masterización (Victoria Monét) (GANADOR)
- “Multitudes,” Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge y Blake Mills, ingenieros (Feist)
- “The Record,” Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit y Sarah Tudzin, ingenieros; Pat Sullivan, ingeniero de masterización (boygenius)
Mejor arreglo para álbum clásico
- “The Blue Hour,” Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps y John Weston, ingenieros; Helge Sten, ingeniero de masterización (Shara Nova y A Far Cry)
- “Contemporary American Composers,” David Frost & Charlie Post, ingenieros; Silas Brown, ingeniero de masterización (Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- “Fandango,” Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero; Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero de masterización (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor,” Christopher Moretti & John Weston, ingenieros; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, ingeniero de masterización (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
- “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces,” Mark Donahue, ingeniero; Mark Donahue, ingeniero de masterización (Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Productor de música clásica del año
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone (GANADORA)
- Brian Pidgeon
Mejor grabación remixada
- “Alien Love Call,” Badbadnotgood, remixers (Turnstile and Badbadnotgood featuring Blood Orange)
- “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala y Bootie Brown)
- “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
- “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode) (GANADOR)
- “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
Mejor álbum con sonido inmersivo
- “Act 3 (Immersive Edition),” Ryan Ulyate, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Ryan Ulyate, productor inmersivo (Ryan Ulyate)
- “Blue Clear Sky,” Chuck Ainlay, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Chuck Ainlay, productor inmersivo (George Strait)
- “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” George Massenburg y Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Alicia Keys y Ann Mincieli, productor inmersivo (Alicia Keys) (GANADOR)
- “God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack),” Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro y Herbert Waltl, productor inmersivo (Bear McCreary)
- “Silence Between Songs,” Aaron Short, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas (Madison Beer)
Mejor composición instrumental
- “Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, compositor (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)
- “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin y Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, compositor (John Williams) (GANADOR)
- “Motion,” Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a cappella
- “Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arreglista (Just 6)
- “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arreglista (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin y Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arreglistas (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel) (GANADORES)
- “I Remember,” Mingus Hilario Duran, arreglista (Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
- “Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon y Alana Da Fonseca, arreglistas (Wednesday Addams)
Mejor arreglo de instrumentos y vocales
- “April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arreglistas (Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley y Maria Mendes, arreglistas (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley y Metropole Orkest)
- “Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arreglista (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick y Amanda Taylor, arreglistas (säje Featuring Jacob Collier) (GANADORES)
- “Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arreglista (Samara Joy)
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- “Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (GANADOR)
- “Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces,” Karina Canellakis, director (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy,” JoAnn Falletta, director (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)
Mejor grabación de ópera
- “Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore y Eric Owens; David Frost, productor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (GANADORES)
- “Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Gil Rose, director; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott y David Portillo; Gil Rose, productor (Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- “Little: Black Lodge,” Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee y David T. Little, productores (the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
Mejor interpretación coral
- “Carols After a Plague,” Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
- “The House of Belonging,” Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
- “Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir) (GANADOR)
Mejor interpretación de música de conjunto pequeño
- “American Stories,” Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leonidas Kavakos
- “Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
- “Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth (GANADOR)
- “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- “Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black
- “Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho
- “The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra) (GANADORES)
- “Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods
- “Of Love,” Curtis Stewart
Mejor álbum de solista vocal clásico
- “Because,” Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- “Broken Branches,” Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, acompañante
- “40@40,” Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- “Rising,” Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianista
- “Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra) (GANADORES)
Mejor compendio de música clásica
- “Fandango,” Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor
- “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?,” Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
- “Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores (GANADOR)
- “Sardinia,” Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
- “Sculptures,” Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
- “Zodiac Suite,” Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- “Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
- “Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful of Teeth)
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
- “Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful of Teeth) (GANADORES)
