Activistas japoneses vestidos de Papá Noel reclaman opciones veganas a KFC

Tokyo (Japan), 08/12/2022.- Animal rights activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing Santa Claus costumes, hold placards reading 'Peace on Earth for All. Go Vegan' in front of a KFC fast food restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, 08 December 2022. In a statement, PETA said it is protesting against the killing of millions of chickens during KFC's annual Christmas campaign and is urging the fast food chain to provide vegan options in its menu in Japan. (Protestas, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON