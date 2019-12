El mundo recibe al año nuevo en medio de incendios forestales y protestas

The midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during the Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. Picture taken December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AUSTRALIA.