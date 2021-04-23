Esta es la lista completa de todos los nominados a los Oscar 2021

Los Premios de la Academia, los Oscar, serán entregados el domingo en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles y transmitidos en vivo por distintas plataformas. No te puedes quedar fuera de la conversación. Descubre los nominados que robarán cámara en la ceremonia.
A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “Nomadland”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Mank”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Minari”
- “The Father”
- “Sound of Metal””
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”).
- Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).
- Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”).
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”).
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).
- Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”).
MEJOR ACTOR
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
- Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
- Gary Oldman – “Mank”
- Steven Yeun – “Minari”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
- Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
- Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
- Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Onward”.
- “Over the Moon”.
- “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.
- “Soul”.
- “Wolfwalkers”.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father”.
- Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.
- Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.
- Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.
- Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman”.
- Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.
- Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- “Another Round” (Dinamarca).
- “Better Days” (Hong Kong).
- “Collective” (Rumanía).
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez).
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia-Herzegovina).
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.
- “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.
- “Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.
- “Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.
- “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- “Da 5 Bloods” (Terence Blanchard).
- “Mank” (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).
- “Minari” (Emile Mosseri).
- “News of the World” (James Newton Howard).
- “Soul” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).
MEJOR SONIDO
- “Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.
- “Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).
- “News of the World” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).
- “Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).
- “Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.
- Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.
- Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
- Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Burrow”.
- “Genius Loci”.
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”.
- “Opera”.
- “Yes-People”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN
- “Feeling Through”.
- “The Letter Room”.
- “The Present”.
- “Two Distant Strangers”.
- “White Eye”.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Sean Nobbit, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- Erik Messerschmidt, por “Mank”
- Dariusz Wolski, por “News of the World”.
- Joshua James Richards, por “Nomadland”.
- Phedos Papamichel, por “The Trial of the Chicago”.
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.
- “Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.
- “The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.
- “My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.
- “Time”, de Garrett Bradley.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “Colette”.
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation”.
- “Do Not Split”.
- “Hunger Ward”.
- “A Love Song for Latasha”.
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Yorgos Lamprinos, por “The Father”.
- Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.
- Frédéric Thoraval, por “Promising Young Woman”.
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por “Sound of Metal”.
- Alan Baumgarten , por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por “Emma”.
- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por “Hillbilly Elegy”.
- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
- Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por “Mank”.
- Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por “Pinocchio”.
MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
- “The Father” (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone).
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton)”Mank” (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)
- “News of the World” (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan).
- “Tenet” (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas).
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox, por “Love and Monsters”.
- Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins, por “The Midnight Sky”.
- Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram, por “Mulan”.
- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez, por “The One and Only Ivan”.
El próximo domingo conoceremos a los ganadores absolutos de cada una de las categorías que conforman el Oscar, la entrega de premios más popular de la industria cinematográfica.
*Con información de EFE
