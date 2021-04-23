Forbes Staff
abril 23, 2021 @ 1:44 pm

Esta es la lista completa de todos los nominados a los Oscar 2021

El próximo domingo 25 de abril se conocerá a los ganadores de todas las categorías de la ceremonia.
Oscar ganadores
Foto: Cortesía Searchlight Studios.

Los Premios de la Academia, los Oscar, serán entregados el domingo en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles y transmitidos en vivo por distintas plataformas. No te puedes quedar fuera de la conversación. Descubre los nominados que robarán cámara en la ceremonia.

A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “Nomadland”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • “Mank”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Minari”
  • “The Father”
  • “Sound of Metal””
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Mank Golden Globes Netflix
‘Mank’ es la cinta con más nominaciones con diez de ellas en diferentes categorías. Foto: Cortesía Netflix.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”).
  • Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).
  • Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).
  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”).
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”).
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).
  • Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”).

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
  • Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
  • Gary Oldman – “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun – “Minari”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
  • Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
  • Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Viola Davis Oscar ganadores
Viola Davis demostró una gran actuación en ‘La madre del blues’, la cinta original de Netflix. Foto: Cortesía Netflix.

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Onward”.
  • “Over the Moon”.
  • “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.
  • “Soul”.
  • “Wolfwalkers”.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
  • Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father”.
  • Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.
  • Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.
  • Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
  • Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.
  • Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman”.
  • Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.
  • Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • “Another Round” (Dinamarca).
  • “Better Days” (Hong Kong).
  • “Collective” (Rumanía).
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez).
  • “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.
  • “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.
  • “Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.
  • “Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.
  • “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • “Da 5 Bloods” (Terence Blanchard).
  • “Mank” (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).
  • “Minari” (Emile Mosseri).
  • “News of the World” (James Newton Howard).
  • “Soul” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

Oscar películas nominadas streaming
Tres mexicanos están nominados en la categoría a Mejor Sonido por su trabajo en ‘Sound of Metal’. Foto: Cortesía Amazon Studios.
  • “Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.
  • “Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).
  • “News of the World” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).
  • “Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).
  • “Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.
  • Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.
  • Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
  • Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • “Burrow”.
  • “Genius Loci”.
  • “If Anything Happens I Love You”.
  • “Opera”.
  • “Yes-People”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

  • “Feeling Through”.
  • “The Letter Room”.
  • “The Present”.
  • “Two Distant Strangers”.
  • “White Eye”.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Sean Nobbit, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
  • Erik Messerschmidt, por “Mank”
  • Dariusz Wolski, por “News of the World”.
  • Joshua James Richards, por “Nomadland”.
  • Phedos Papamichel, por “The Trial of the Chicago”.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.
  • “Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.
  • “The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.
  • “My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.
  • “Time”, de Garrett Bradley.
Películas sensacionales Netflix
‘El agente topo’ es la producción chilena en esta terna. Foto: Cortesía Netflix.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • “Colette”.
  • “A Concerto Is a Conversation”.
  • “Do Not Split”.
  • “Hunger Ward”.
  • “A Love Song for Latasha”.

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Yorgos Lamprinos, por “The Father”.
  • Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.
  • Frédéric Thoraval, por “Promising Young Woman”.
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por “Sound of Metal”.
  • Alan Baumgarten , por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por “Emma”.
  • Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por “Hillbilly Elegy”.
  • Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
  • Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por “Mank”.
  • Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por “Pinocchio”.

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

  • “The Father” (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone).
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton)”Mank” (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)
  • “News of the World” (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan).
  • “Tenet” (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas).
Tenet Christopher Nolan
‘Tenet’ solo logró algunas nominaciones, entre ellas a Mejor Producción Artística. Foto: Cortesía Warner Bros.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox, por “Love and Monsters”.
  • Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins, por “The Midnight Sky”.
  • Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram, por “Mulan”.
  • Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez, por “The One and Only Ivan”.

El próximo domingo conoceremos a los ganadores absolutos de cada una de las categorías que conforman el Oscar, la entrega de premios más popular de la industria cinematográfica.

*Con información de EFE

