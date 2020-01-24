La última pasarela de Jean Paul Gaultier en imágenes

View this post on Instagram

From the very first time I stepped out onto your runway at age 15 to the very last today, your creativity and vision have never ceased to amaze me. It has been a privilege to bring your irreverent creations to life, a rush and feeling I will always treasure. Your talents have inspired so many who can only hope to follow in your footsteps. While the runway won’t be the same without your gifts, there’s nothing more @jpgaultierofficial than going out with such a celebration. Congratulations on an EPIC 50 years, we love you, thank you for your light.