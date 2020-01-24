Fernanda Cortina
enero 23, 2020 @ 6:22 pm

La última pasarela de Jean Paul Gaultier en imágenes

El diseñador francés anunció hace una semana que se retiraría del mundo de la moda... no sin antes brindar un show de despedida espectacular.
Winnie Harlow x Gaultier
Foto: Jean Paul Gaultier.

Jean Paul Gaultier se aseguró de decirle au revoir! a las pasarelas en la forma más extravagante posible, con la clásica actitud que le ganó el apodo “l’enfant terrible” dentro de la industria. El escenario del Théâtre du Châtelet se convirtió en una fiesta para cerrar 50 años de carrera del diseñador francés, y la semana de moda de París.

Ante 2,500 espectadores, el diseñador presentó más de doscientos ‘looks’ inspirados en sus colecciones pasadas y reinventando algunos de los más icónicos, como el famoso sostén de conos que vistió Madonna en el Blonde Ambition Tour en 1990, y su línea inspirada en la navegación.

Para cerrar la espectacular pasarela, Boy George cantó una versión de “Back To Black” de la difunta Amy Winehouse rodeado por un sequito de celebridades que portaron los atuendos de la colección Haute Couture Primavera / Verano 2020. Entre ellas destacó la participación de modelos como Farida Khelfa, Amanda Lear y Estelle Lefeubre, que han trabajado con Gaultier desde los 80’s.

Durante la apertura del evento, Gaultier expresó a la BBC la importancia de reciclar la ropa, mismo mensaje que replicó en la pasarela reutilizando materiales y diseños anteriores. A lo largo de su carrera ganó admiración por su postura crítica ante los desperdicios de la industria de la moda y por su pasión por la reinvención.

Apegado a lo que lo hizo famoso en la industria, cerró medio siglo de carrera en clásico estilo Gaultier: reinventando lo clásico con giros inesperados. Encuentra aquí algunos de los mejores ‘looks’ de la noche.

Karlie Kloss fue una de las modelos que participó en la pasarela, junto a las hermanas Hadid.

La glamorosa Dita Von Teese deslumbró en el escenario con su estilo clásico.

Paris Jackson hizo su debut en la pasarela.

La canadiense Winniw Harlow lució uno de los ‘looks’ más icónicos de la noche.

Joan Smalls recordó su trayectoria a lado del diseñador en Instagram.

Encuentra la pasarela completa aquí.

 

