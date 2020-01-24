La última pasarela de Jean Paul Gaultier en imágenes

Jean Paul Gaultier se aseguró de decirle au revoir! a las pasarelas en la forma más extravagante posible, con la clásica actitud que le ganó el apodo “l’enfant terrible” dentro de la industria. El escenario del Théâtre du Châtelet se convirtió en una fiesta para cerrar 50 años de carrera del diseñador francés, y la semana de moda de París.
Ante 2,500 espectadores, el diseñador presentó más de doscientos ‘looks’ inspirados en sus colecciones pasadas y reinventando algunos de los más icónicos, como el famoso sostén de conos que vistió Madonna en el Blonde Ambition Tour en 1990, y su línea inspirada en la navegación.
Para cerrar la espectacular pasarela, Boy George cantó una versión de “Back To Black” de la difunta Amy Winehouse rodeado por un sequito de celebridades que portaron los atuendos de la colección Haute Couture Primavera / Verano 2020. Entre ellas destacó la participación de modelos como Farida Khelfa, Amanda Lear y Estelle Lefeubre, que han trabajado con Gaultier desde los 80’s.
Durante la apertura del evento, Gaultier expresó a la BBC la importancia de reciclar la ropa, mismo mensaje que replicó en la pasarela reutilizando materiales y diseños anteriores. A lo largo de su carrera ganó admiración por su postura crítica ante los desperdicios de la industria de la moda y por su pasión por la reinvención.
Apegado a lo que lo hizo famoso en la industria, cerró medio siglo de carrera en clásico estilo Gaultier: reinventando lo clásico con giros inesperados. Encuentra aquí algunos de los mejores ‘looks’ de la noche.
View this post on Instagram
From the very first time I stepped out onto your runway at age 15 to the very last today, your creativity and vision have never ceased to amaze me. It has been a privilege to bring your irreverent creations to life, a rush and feeling I will always treasure. Your talents have inspired so many who can only hope to follow in your footsteps. While the runway won’t be the same without your gifts, there’s nothing more @jpgaultierofficial than going out with such a celebration. Congratulations on an EPIC 50 years, we love you, thank you for your light.
Karlie Kloss fue una de las modelos que participó en la pasarela, junto a las hermanas Hadid.
View this post on Instagram
JPG was the first designer to welcome me onto a Paris runway, for his last ready-to-wear collection in 2014. Last night, all that gathered to celebrate his 50 YEARS & final Couture collection was a testament to what a worldwide icon and inspiration he is !!! I am so honored to have been a small part in your legendary creative vision @jpgaultierofficial THANK YOU for your warmth, spirit, and all the life and art you have shared with us. 💙
La glamorosa Dita Von Teese deslumbró en el escenario con su estilo clásico.
Paris Jackson hizo su debut en la pasarela.
La canadiense Winniw Harlow lució uno de los ‘looks’ más icónicos de la noche.
View this post on Instagram
IS THIS A DREAM?!? @jpgaultierofficial Paris couture 50th anniversary and LAST SHOW! What?!?! Thank you thank you thank you! How did I get so blessed?! Thank you for including me in your vision! Your love and kindness from the first time I met you and told you it would be a dream to walk for you to TODAY walking for you has me full of so much joy and gratitude! I’m honoured 😭❤️🙏🏽 thank you @tristannoumea for wanting this for me as much as I did! I love you!
Joan Smalls recordó su trayectoria a lado del diseñador en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating your 50yrs is an honor that I will forever cherish. Thankful to you for your mastery in fashion as well for being a solid, genuine gentleman. It’s been one of my biggest dreams to walk for you, and doing so throughout the years have been a true gift. You have been championing diversity since the beginning and seeing beauty in everything and everyone is something to always be celebrated and respected. Authenticity to its maximum. Cheers to another 50yrs of greatness friend @jpgaultierofficial Tons of Love para Siempre 🌟🤍🌟
Encuentra la pasarela completa aquí.
Te puede interesar: Jean Paul Gaultier, Spectaculaire!
Síguenos en: