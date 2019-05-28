Ángel García
Series y películas que salen de Netflix en junio

Los días de ‘Amelie’ y ‘Kill Bill’ están contados en el catálogo de Netflix. Descubre la lista completa de títulos que dejan la plataforma a partir del 1 de junio.
Netflix junio
Foto: Amelie

Cada mes, además de agregar nuevo contenido a su plataforma, Netflix también se despide de series, películas y documentales. En junio muchos títulos dirán hasta pronto a la plataforma, ¿quieres saber cuáles son?

A continuación te compartimos la desafortunada lista del contenido que a partir del primer día de junio ya no estará disponible en el catálogo de Netflix.

Aún quedan algunos días para que esto suceda, así que podrías reproducir por última vez alguna de estas películas, series o documentales. No seremos tan fatalistas, es probable que alguno de estos títulos regrese posteriormente si se logra renovar la licencia con las productoras.

Netflix junio

Dos cintas de Tarantino, Kill Bill y Pulp Fiction, también dirán hasta pronto a Netflix.

1 junio

  • Village of the Dammed
  • Blue Exorcist
  • Illegal
  • Love Bird
  • 1 Nigth
  • Lore
  • Delhi in a day
  • Cromo
  • The Fosters
  • Gringo: the dangerous life of John McAfee
  • Kill Bill Vol. 1
  • Amelie
  • 90 minutes in heaven
  • Firaaq
  • Eega
  • Sword art online
  • Supermodel
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Terms and conditions may apply
  • A Royal night out
  • Ratatouille
  • Jack Reacher
  • Finding neverland
  • Hired Gun
  • Escape to the continent
  • The hairy biker’s chiken and egg
  • Good will hunting
  • The mirror has two faces
  • The Others
  • The amityville horror
  • Only the dead
  • The ductadir
  • Today’s special
  • Speed sisters
  • Plastic
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Peace, love and misunderstanding
  • Game of silence
  • Alicia en el país de María
  • All things must pass
  • Serendipity
  • Tales of Halloween
  • La vida es bella
  • Ella es así
  • Experimenter
  • Dirty Dancing 2
  • Robin Hood
  • Strayed
  • El desafio
  • Orgullo y prejuicio
  • Stockholm
  • Ghoul
  • Lost river
  • Shaolin Soccer
  • A princes for Christmas
  • Leap Year
  • Steak Revolution
  • Sword master
  • The DUFF
  • Senna
Netflix junio

Un clásico de los 90’s, ‘Así es ella’, forma parte del contenido que se va de Netflix.

También te puede interesar: Las series más polémicas de Netflix, segunda parte. ¿Te atreves a verlas?

2 de junio

  • Saving Banksy

6/6

 

  • Jamie and Jummy’s food fight club
  • The hairy biker’s asian adventure
  • Social fabric
  • I own Britain’s best home
  • The Horn
  • Liquid Science
  • In need of Romance 3
  • Let’s eat 2
  • After the raves
  • Screenland
  • The road trick
  • Reply 1994
  • In need romance 2012
  • Mi- saenng, incomplete life
  • Bad Guys
  • Reply 1997

Conforme pasen los días de junio se notificarán más títulos que dejarán el catálogo de Netflix, así que debes estar pendiente, por que tu serie, película o documental favorito, podría estar en la lista.

Te puede interesar: Más contenido a la vista: Netflix anuncia los estrenos de junio

