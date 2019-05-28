Series y películas que salen de Netflix en junio

Cada mes, además de agregar nuevo contenido a su plataforma, Netflix también se despide de series, películas y documentales. En junio muchos títulos dirán hasta pronto a la plataforma, ¿quieres saber cuáles son?
A continuación te compartimos la desafortunada lista del contenido que a partir del primer día de junio ya no estará disponible en el catálogo de Netflix.
Aún quedan algunos días para que esto suceda, así que podrías reproducir por última vez alguna de estas películas, series o documentales. No seremos tan fatalistas, es probable que alguno de estos títulos regrese posteriormente si se logra renovar la licencia con las productoras.
1 junio
- Village of the Dammed
- Blue Exorcist
- Illegal
- Love Bird
- 1 Nigth
- Lore
- Delhi in a day
- Cromo
- The Fosters
- Gringo: the dangerous life of John McAfee
- Kill Bill Vol. 1
- Amelie
- 90 minutes in heaven
- Firaaq
- Eega
- Sword art online
- Supermodel
- Ella Enchanted
- Terms and conditions may apply
- A Royal night out
- Ratatouille
- Jack Reacher
- Finding neverland
- Hired Gun
- Escape to the continent
- The hairy biker’s chiken and egg
- Good will hunting
- The mirror has two faces
- Jack Reacher
- The Others
- The amityville horror
- Only the dead
- The ductadir
- Today’s special
- Speed sisters
- Plastic
- Pulp Fiction
- Peace, love and misunderstanding
- Game of silence
- Alicia en el país de María
- All things must pass
- Serendipity
- Tales of Halloween
- La vida es bella
- Ella es así
- Experimenter
- Dirty Dancing 2
- Robin Hood
- Strayed
- El desafio
- Orgullo y prejuicio
- Stockholm
- Ghoul
- Lost river
- Shaolin Soccer
- A princes for Christmas
- Leap Year
- Steak Revolution
- Sword master
- The DUFF
- Senna
2 de junio
- Saving Banksy
6/6
- Jamie and Jummy’s food fight club
- The hairy biker’s asian adventure
- Social fabric
- I own Britain’s best home
- The Horn
- Liquid Science
- In need of Romance 3
- Let’s eat 2
- After the raves
- Screenland
- The road trick
- Reply 1994
- In need romance 2012
- Mi- saenng, incomplete life
- Bad Guys
- Reply 1997
Conforme pasen los días de junio se notificarán más títulos que dejarán el catálogo de Netflix, así que debes estar pendiente, por que tu serie, película o documental favorito, podría estar en la lista.
