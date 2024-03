McDonald’s venderá en sus locales de EU donas de Krispy Kreme

We’re lovin’ our sweetest new partnership with @McDonalds, rolling out later this year thru 2026! Of course, we must celebrate with you! 🍔 🍩

🚨 Today, 3/26, walk into a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shop from 5pm to 9pm and get a FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut on us. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/05xU9FT1ip