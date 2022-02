Wladimir Klitschko, excampeón de boxeo, se une al Ejército de Ucrania

Kiev (Ukraine), 02/02/2022.- Former Ukrainian boxers, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko (L) and his brother Wladimir Klitschko (R), speak to the media in Kiev, Ukraine 02 February 2022. Klitschko submitted the application and documents to join the brigade of the territorial defense of the city of Kiev amid escalating tensions with Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE