Zedillo discute con Lagarde y dice que el FMI ha sido frívolo

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (R) is applauded by panelists New York University Economics Professor Michael Spence (from L), U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Senior Research Advisor John Fernald, Yale University Director for the Study of Globalization Ernesto Zedillo and New York University Economics Professor Paul Romer as she takes the stage to give opening remarks before a session addressing inclusive growth during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EDUCATION)