Así reaccionaron diseñadores y marcas al ‘color del año’ de Pantone

Días pasados dimos cuenta del lanzamiento del color del año 2019 elegido por Pantone, la autoridad del color: ‘Coral viviente’.
Los creativos y las marcas alrededor del mundo han reaccionado a este color y lo han aprovechado incorporándolo a su arte o productos. Así se ve en las redes sociales, desde artículos de belleza hasta ilustraciones sorprendentes.
Según Pantone, la cálida y vibrante tonalidad coral “da la bienvenida y alienta la actividad alegre” y encarna el deseo de diversión. La tonalidad también simboliza el optimismo y la búsqueda alegre, y se ha seleccionado para proporcionar una presencia viva en las redes sociales y la tecnología digital.
Echen un vistazo a algunas de las reacciones en Instagram y Twitter a continuación:
Pantone Color of The Year Living Coral 🧡🌸#Avedacolor #Livingcoral by Aveda Color Director @ianmichaelblack. Stayed tuned here tomorrow as we share the formula!! 🧡🌸 Then get ready to create variations of the color that, according to Pantone, promises to brighten spirits, provide nourishment and bring lots of moments of revelry. "It’s not too heavy. We want to play. We want to be uplifted,” Pantone VP Laurie Pressman says. #coloroftheyear #pantone #pantone2019 #coy2019 #pantonecoloroftheyear #haircolor #haircolorist #hairdresser #allure #refinery29
Los hay de protesta…
