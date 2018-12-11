Forbes Staff
Así reaccionaron diseñadores y marcas al ‘color del año’ de Pantone

La comunidad creativa mundial reaccionó a este fascinante color y lo ha aprovechado incorporándolo a su arte y productos. Así lo vemos en las redes.
Pantone el Color del 2019. Foto Insta @Pantone
Días pasados dimos cuenta del lanzamiento del color del año 2019 elegido por Pantone, la autoridad del color: ‘Coral viviente’.

Los creativos y las marcas alrededor del mundo han reaccionado a este color y lo han aprovechado incorporándolo a su arte o productos. Así se ve en las redes sociales, desde artículos de belleza hasta ilustraciones sorprendentes.

Según Pantone, la cálida y vibrante tonalidad coral “da la bienvenida y alienta la actividad alegre” y encarna el deseo de diversión. La tonalidad también simboliza el optimismo y la búsqueda alegre, y se ha seleccionado para proporcionar una presencia viva en las redes sociales y la tecnología digital.

Echen un vistazo a algunas de las reacciones en Instagram y Twitter a continuación:

Los hay de protesta…

