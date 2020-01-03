Fotógrafo crea la ‘constelación’ de Baby Yoda con un dron

View this post on Instagram

LET ME SEE THE BABY. THE BABY YODA SHOW. Created with @lumecube strobe, stars trails are from switching out colors for the baby. ISO 100 F stop 8 Shutter Speed 18 minutes Last time I attempted this I crashed my drone and it currently has two broken arms. Thanks to @Nikdelgado_ I have a drone I can use for the time being. I won’t be attempting to light the same way I did before. Not taking that chance again. I think using the drone mounts from Lumecube and having the lumecubes at an angle is what caused it to crash before I believe. This wasn’t the first time this had happened either because the mount snapped off, so be aware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lightpainting #lightpaintingblog #dronevideo #droneoftheday #dronenerds #droneflying #dronephotography #dronestagram #droneofficial #droneart #droneworld #droneaddict #dronelife #themandalorian #dronelightpainting #babyyodamemes #yodamemes #babyyoda #yoda