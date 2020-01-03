Fotógrafo crea la ‘constelación’ de Baby Yoda con un dron

Baby Yoda se ha apoderado de internet después del debut del personaje en The Mandalorian de Disney+. Ahora, el pintor de luz Russell Klimas está rindiendo homenaje al pequeño alienígena verde en los cielos.
Klimas usó un dron DJI Mavic y creó la pintura con un estroboscopio Lume Cube. Dado que es una hazaña presentar una imagen precisa de Baby Yoda en el cielo, combinó Google Earth y una aplicación autónoma de vuelo de drones llamada Litchi para trabajar en el espectáculo.
A través de Google Earth, Klimas formó un “curso” con una foto de Baby Yoda como referencia, creando así los puntos que unen la virtual ‘constelación’ del tierno personaje.
Luego, la ruta se cargó en la aplicación Litchi, que ayudó a guiar al dron en el camino dirigido a una altitud preestablecida para el contorno del Baby Yoda. Con un trípode en exposición extremadamente larga (18 minutos), capturó la foto.
Mira a Baby Yoda iluminar los cielos, como lo ha hecho con Internet.
View this post on Instagram
LET ME SEE THE BABY. THE BABY YODA SHOW. Created with @lumecube strobe, stars trails are from switching out colors for the baby. ISO 100 F stop 8 Shutter Speed 18 minutes Last time I attempted this I crashed my drone and it currently has two broken arms. Thanks to @Nikdelgado_ I have a drone I can use for the time being. I won’t be attempting to light the same way I did before. Not taking that chance again. I think using the drone mounts from Lumecube and having the lumecubes at an angle is what caused it to crash before I believe. This wasn’t the first time this had happened either because the mount snapped off, so be aware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lightpainting #lightpaintingblog #dronevideo #droneoftheday #dronenerds #droneflying #dronephotography #dronestagram #droneofficial #droneart #droneworld #droneaddict #dronelife #themandalorian #dronelightpainting #babyyodamemes #yodamemes #babyyoda #yoda
Con información de Peta Pixel.
Lee también: ‘The Mandalorian’ supera a ‘Stranger Things’ como el mejor programa de streaming en EU