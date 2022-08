Muere en atentado con bomba la hija de un estrecho aliado de Putin

Bolshiye Vyazemi (Russian Federation), 21/08/2022.- A still image taken from a handout video footage made available 21 August 2022 by the Russian Investigative Committee shows investigators working at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi in the Odintsovo urban district in the Moscow region, Russia. In the evening of 20 August a Toyota Land Cruiser car blew up when the car was moving at full speed on a highway, and then burned. The driver, journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina, the daughter of the philosopher Alexander Dugin, died on the spot. According to Russian Investigative Committee, an explosive device was allegedly installed in the car. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES