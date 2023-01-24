Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominaciones

Este martes la Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) anuncia la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023, con una lista que enmarca lo mejor del cine en el mundo.

Aunque habrá algunas sorpresas como… otras tantas cintas, premiadas en los Globos de Oro y Critics’ Choice Awards como… ya se perfilaban como las favoritas, debido a las excelentes críticas que recibieron.

Nominaciones Óscar 2023

Mejor canción Original

All quite on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere at once

The Fabelmans

Mejor sonido

All quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: el sentido del agua

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everythin everywher all at once

La señora Harris va a París

Mejor guion adaptado

All quiet on the Western Front

Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin’

Everything everywhere at once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor cortometraje

An Orish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor cortometraje de animación

El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Caseway

Jud Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere Al At Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor música original

All quite on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere at once

The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

Applause

Hold my hand

Klift me up

Naatu Naatu

This is life

Mejor documental

All that Breathes

All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor cortometraje documental

Los susurros de los elefantes

Haulout

¿Cómo medir un año?

El efecto Marta Mitchell

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor película internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Mejor película de animación

Pinocchio – de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams

Turning Red – Domee Shi

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: el sentido del agua

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cinematografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: el sentido del agua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal –

Bill Nighy –

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough –

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: el sentido del agua

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere all at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere all at Once sorprendió a los cinéfilos al llevarse 11 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2023, en la nominación de ‘Mejor actriz de reparto’ compiten dos actrices de esta cinta: Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu.

También era muy esperada la nominación de Brendan Fraser por su interpretación en The Whale.

¿Qué película es tu favorita para llevarse más preseas en los Premios Oscar 2023?

