enero 23, 2023 @ 6:24 pm

Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominaciones

La Academia de las Artes y de las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista oficial de los premios Oscar 2023. Estos son los nominados.
Premios Oscar 2023
Foto: Tom/Pixabay

Este martes la Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) anuncia la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023, con una lista que enmarca lo mejor del cine en el mundo.

Aunque habrá algunas sorpresas como… otras tantas cintas, premiadas en los Globos de Oro y Critics’ Choice Awards como… ya se perfilaban como las favoritas, debido a las excelentes críticas que recibieron.

Nominaciones Óscar 2023

Mejor canción Original

  • All quite on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything everywhere at once
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor sonido

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everythin everywher all at once
  • La señora Harris va a París

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor guion original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin’
  • Everything everywhere at once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor cortometraje

  • An Orish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor cortometraje de animación

  • El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Caseway
  • Jud Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere Al At Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor música original

  • All quite on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything everywhere at once
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

  • Applause
  • Hold my hand
  • Klift me up
  • Naatu Naatu
  • This is life

Mejor documental

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • Los susurros de los elefantes
  • Haulout
  • ¿Cómo medir un año?
  • El efecto Marta Mitchell
  • Stranger at the Gate

Mejor película internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor película de animación

  • Pinocchio – de Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford
  • The Sea Beast – Chris Williams
  • Turning Red – Domee Shi

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor edición

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything everywhere all at once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cinematografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Mejores efectos visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal –
  • Bill Nighy –

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough –
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor dirección

  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Everything Everywhere all at Once sorprendió a los cinéfilos al llevarse 11 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2023, en la nominación de ‘Mejor actriz de reparto’ compiten dos actrices de esta cinta: Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu.

También era muy esperada la nominación de Brendan Fraser por su interpretación en The Whale.

¿Qué película es tu favorita para llevarse más preseas en los Premios Oscar 2023?

