Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominaciones

Este martes la Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) anuncia la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023, con una lista que enmarca lo mejor del cine en el mundo.
Aunque habrá algunas sorpresas como… otras tantas cintas, premiadas en los Globos de Oro y Critics’ Choice Awards como… ya se perfilaban como las favoritas, debido a las excelentes críticas que recibieron.
Nominaciones Óscar 2023
Mejor canción Original
- All quite on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere at once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor sonido
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everythin everywher all at once
- La señora Harris va a París
Mejor guion adaptado
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin’
- Everything everywhere at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor cortometraje
- An Orish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Caseway
- Jud Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere Al At Once
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor música original
- All quite on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere at once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original
- Applause
- Hold my hand
- Klift me up
- Naatu Naatu
- This is life
Mejor documental
- All that Breathes
- All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Los susurros de los elefantes
- Haulout
- ¿Cómo medir un año?
- El efecto Marta Mitchell
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor película internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor película de animación
- Pinocchio – de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams
- Turning Red – Domee Shi
Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor edición
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor cinematografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejores efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal –
- Bill Nighy –
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough –
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor dirección
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östund – Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Everything Everywhere all at Once sorprendió a los cinéfilos al llevarse 11 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2023, en la nominación de ‘Mejor actriz de reparto’ compiten dos actrices de esta cinta: Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu.
También era muy esperada la nominación de Brendan Fraser por su interpretación en The Whale.
¿Qué película es tu favorita para llevarse más preseas en los Premios Oscar 2023?
