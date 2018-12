Selección 2018 | La NFL dice mucho del Estados Unidos actual

View this post on Instagram

l recently had the honor of sitting down and sharing time with John Carlos and Tommie Smith. l have read about them, studied their public protest, admired their courage, and like many others, l have emulated them, raising my fist as both a symbol of celebrating my Blackness, and acknowledging our connected struggles. But this was different. Hearing them tell their stories, sharing behind the scenes insights into the sacrifices that they willingly made, and the ostracization that was forced upon them…all that I️ could do was listen, take notes, and soak in the elders wisdom.