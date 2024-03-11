‘Oppenheimer’ triunfa en los Óscar; sigue aquí la lista completa de ganadores

La 96 gala de los Óscar tuvo lugar este domingo y aquí están los ganadores. “Oppenheimer“, la favorita de la noche, cumplió los pronósticos y se alzó con el Óscar a Mejor película, así como a Mejor director y Mejor actor, Christopher Nolan y Cillian Murphy, respectivamente.

Emma Stone ganó el Óscar a Mejor Actriz por “Poor Things”, venciendo a la otra favorita, Lily Gladstone, por su papel en “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

La estadounidense Da’Vine Joy Randolph cumplió con los pronósticos y ganó el Óscar en la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto por su papel en ‘The Holdovers’ durante la 96 edición de los premio de la Academia de Hollywood.

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores (se va actualizando):

Mejor película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”/ GANADORA

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”/ GANADOR

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”/ GANADORA

Mejor director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”/ GANADOR

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Robert Downey aplaude durante la 96 edición de los Premios de la Academia. EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”/ GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert Downey aplaude durante la 96 edición de los Premios de la Academia. EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” / GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor película internacional

“The Teachers’ Lounge”, Germany

“Io Capitano”, Italia

“Perfect Days”, Japón

“La sociedad de la nieve”, España

“The Zone of Interest”, Reino Unido / GANADORA

Mejor corto documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”/ GANADORA

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”/ GANADORA

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”/ GANADORA

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

Mejor fotografía

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”/ GANADORA

“Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” / GANADORA

Mejor cortometraje

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”/ GANADOR

Mejor sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”/ GANADORA

Mejor corto animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”/ GANADOR

Mejor banda sonora

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”/ GANADORA

“Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”/ GANADORA

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Mejor edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”/ GANADORA

“Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” / GANADORA

Mejor maquillaje

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” / GANADORA

“Society of the Snow”

Mejor guión adaptado

“American Fiction” / GANADOR

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión original

“Anatomy of a Fall” / GANADOR

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron” / GANADORA

“Elemental

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor corto animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” / GANADOR

Sigue la información sobre los negocios y la actualidad en Forbes México

¿Te gusta informarte por Google News? Sigue nuestro Showcase para tener las mejores historias