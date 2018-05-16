Trump dice China tiene ‘mucho que ofrecer’ en negociaciones comerciales

Reuters.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo que “no ocurrió nada” con la compañía china ZTE Corp y que Pekín tiene “mucho que ofrecer” a Washington sobre comercio.

“No ha pasado nada con ZTE excepto que concierne a un acuerdo comercial más amplio”, dijo Trump en Twitter.

“Aún no hemos visto las demandas de China, que deberían ser pocas ya que administraciones previas de EU han negociado tan mal. EU tiene muy poco para ofrecer porque ha dado tanto a lo largo de los años ¡China tiene mucho que ofrecer!”, indicó el tuit.

The Washington Post and CNN have typically written false stories about our trade negotiations with China. Nothing has happened with ZTE except as it pertains to the larger trade deal. Our country has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year with China… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2018

…We have not seen China’s demands yet, which should be few in that previous U.S. Administrations have done so poorly in negotiating. China has seen our demands. There has been no folding as the media would love people to believe, the meetings… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2018

…haven’t even started yet! The U.S. has very little to give, because it has given so much over the years. China has much to give! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2018

