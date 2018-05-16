Forbes Staff
Trump dice China tiene ‘mucho que ofrecer’ en negociaciones comerciales

Respecto al tema con el fabricante asiático ZTE, el mandatario estadounidense indicó que "no ha pasado nada" con esta empresa "excepto que concierne a un acuerdo comercial más amplio".
Reuters.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo que “no ocurrió nada” con la compañía china ZTE Corp y que Pekín tiene “mucho que ofrecer” a Washington sobre comercio.

“No ha pasado nada con ZTE excepto que concierne a un acuerdo comercial más amplio”, dijo Trump en Twitter.

“Aún no hemos visto las demandas de China, que deberían ser pocas ya que administraciones previas de EU han negociado tan mal. EU tiene muy poco para ofrecer porque ha dado tanto a lo largo de los años ¡China tiene mucho que ofrecer!”, indicó el tuit.

