Enrique Olvera y Daniela Soto-Innes abrirán un restaurante en Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram

We’re excited to announce that we are expanding our culinary offerings with the unveiling of a new contemporary Mexican restaurant in an exclusive partnership with @enriqueolveraf, @danielasotoinnes, and @santiago.perez, the team behind acclaimed restaurants @cosmenyc and @Atlanyc in New York City. The award-winning team will create a highly anticipated restaurant that combines authentic Mexican flavors, exceptional service, and a high-energy social atmosphere, making it the perfect addition to our extensive dining portfolio.