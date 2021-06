Possible legal woes for #Capcom



Judy A. Juracek filed a complaint in a Connecticut court on Friday (no comment from Capcom so far):



✅Taken design from a Photograph

✅ Discovered by datamining

✅Photograph was titled "ME009"

✅Texture was titled "ME009"

✅Seeking $12,000,000 pic.twitter.com/uVdZUdZqce