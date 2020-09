View this post on Instagram

Today the Rolling Stones hit No1 on the UK album chart with Goats Head Soup 2020, making it their 13th Number One album and setting a new record as the first band in UK chart history to hit the top of the charts with an album across six different decades! It’s only rock’n’roll but I like it 👅 #therollingstones #no1 #goatsheadsoup2020